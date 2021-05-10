Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Monday

The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on May 10, 2021.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on April 26, 2021 will be reconvened on Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be present.

The agenda points are:

Government’s casino Policy (Rules of The Game) and its enforcement (IS/634/2019-2020 dated February 27, 2020)

Current status on the Special Education Needs Policy being developed by Department of Education

Current status of Sint Maarten Vocation Training School and update on the implementation of the action plan for school improvement at SMVTS

State of Affairs of Education and presentation of the last State of Affairs Education report compiled by the Division of Inspection (IS/424/2020-2021 dated February 19, 2021)

Agenda points 2, 3 and 4 were requested by MP A.J.G. Romou.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten