Islands' News

Central Committee meeting of Parliament about advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General and the draft Code of Conduct for the Parliament of Sint Maarten

1 hour ago
Editor

The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 10, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:
Advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General of Parliament
Draft Code of Conduct for the Parliament of Sint Maarten (IS/595/2020-2021 dated April 19, 2021 and IS/589/2020-2021 dated April 15, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.
The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten

Related Posts

Islands' News Top Headlines

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs honors mothers on Mothers’ Day

60 mins ago
Editor
Islands' News

Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Monday

1 hour ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

KPSM officers graduate, class of 2015 (BPO-2)

2 days ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

TelEm Group maintenance on fiber cable into St. John’s Estate Saturday

3 days ago
Editor

You Missed

Islands' News Top Headlines

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs honors mothers on Mothers’ Day

60 mins ago
Editor
Islands' News

Central Committee meeting of Parliament about advice concerning appointment of 2nd Acting Secretary General and the draft Code of Conduct for the Parliament of Sint Maarten

1 hour ago
Editor
Islands' News

Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Monday

1 hour ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

KPSM officers graduate, class of 2015 (BPO-2)

2 days ago
Editor