The Child Resilience and Protection Project Delivers Lasting Impact for Children



UNICEF the Netherlands has officially concluded the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP). Executed in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, the project has made

significant strides in creating safer, more resilient environments for children and families.

“The success of the CRPP would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of

our partners. The Government of Sint Maarten, particularly the Child Protection Working Group

(CPWG), has played a pivotal role in driving progress and setting the foundation for future child

protection initiatives. We celebrate these achievements while recognizing that the journey to

improving children’s lives continues,” states Sacha Bökkerink, Advocacy and Programmes Director at

UNICEF the Netherlands.

As part of the CRPP and to ensure the sustainability of its efforts, a five-year strategic plan and multi-

annual work plan were developed for the National Child Protection Platform (NCPP). This platform

provides a clear roadmap for collaboration of partners working towards strengthening and expanding

child protection systems in Sint Maarten. This body, comprising representatives from multiple

government, non-government and community stakeholders working in the Child Protection sector,

will work closely with the CPWG to execute its vision. Additionally, a Youth Sounding Board is

envisioned to further engage young people in shaping child protection policies and initiatives.

“Child protection challenges often require an inter-ministerial approach. The National Child

Protection Platform will play a vital role in ensuring coordination and alignment, with youth

engagement as a core priority,” explains Soraya Agard-Lake, CRPP Focal Point for the Government

of Sint Maarten and Head of the Department of Youth.

Meaningful youth participation has been a cornerstone of the CRPP. Initiatives like the Youth

Roundtable Conference have provided young people with opportunities to voice their perspectives on

critical issues, including mental health, education, and social challenges. Insights from these forums

informed key initiatives, such as mental health panel discussions and the production of the short film

‘What If I Told You’, which explores the impact of childhood experiences and the role of supportive

adults. The film, along with child rights presentations were shared with over 500 primary school

students.

In partnership with the Court of Guardianship, the CRPP introduced several advancements in child

protection. The newly implemented Child Safety Code offers professionals a streamlined five-step

process for identifying and reporting suspected child abuse. The Interisland Protocol, developed in

collaboration with child protection agencies across the Dutch Caribbean, ensures the safe relocation of

children during disasters while prioritizing their rights and well-being. A comprehensive

communication package, including an animation video, supports its implementation.

“Standard Operating Procedures for suspected child abuse cases have also been incorporated into

Court of Guardianship protocols, improving referral pathways and intervention processes.

Streamlining these systems enhances communication and follow-up between key organizations, such

as Turning Point, Safe Haven, SMMC, J&IS, and the Police Department,” notes Kimberly Dort-

Brown, Head of the Court of Guardianship.

The CRPP also supported disaster preparedness in schools. In collaboration with the Student Support

Services Division, the project supported the development of school safety plans, distributed safety

training materials, and introduced tools like the School Safety & Emergency Response Handbook and

Drill Guidelines for Schools. A hurricane preparedness game ‘Hurrycane Run’, custom-designed for

Sint Maarten, was also developed to engage primary school students.

Recently, the Positive Parenting Support Program (PPSP) was officially launched as a key initiative

under the CRPP. Tailored specifically for Sint Maarten, the program aims to strengthen parent-child

relationships and promote child development. To date, 58 Facilitators and 18 Master Trainers have

been certified to deliver workshops on effective communication, behaviour management, and

emotional well-being. Organizations like the Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS), the Methodist

Church, and individual trainers are already utilizing the curriculum. As the program expands in 2025,

it is expected to benefit even more families across the island.

The development of a Positive School Connection Program (PSCP) marked a start to addressing

school violence. A mini pilot program was implemented in primary schools (MAC St. John Campus

and Oranje School) and secondary schools (Sundial and MAC High School), targeting both teachers

and students. In addition, 12 teachers and professionals were trained as Master Trainers. The PSCP

provides a comprehensive approach that aims to equip educators and students with the tools to create

supportive and inclusive school climates, ultimately contributing to violence prevention and improved

student well-being.

The fifth and final edition of Growing Up Safe – Sint Maarten Magazine is set to be disseminated in

January 2025, marking the culmination of five impactful years. With over 120 articles published, the

magazine has shed light on critical child protection topics while amplifying the voices of children,

families, and professionals. Moving forward, it will continue as an online platform at

www.growingupsafe-sxm.com, providing access to resources, publications, and tools to inform

policies and inspire action.

UNICEF the Netherlands extends its deepest gratitude to the Government of the Netherlands and the

World Bank for their support and resources, as well as to all our government partners, the community

organizations and professionals whose commitment has been instrumental in the project’s impact.

“We thank everyone who has contributed to this journey and invite all stakeholders to remain

steadfast in their commitment to Sint Maarten’s children,” concludes Bökkerink.