“From Curiosity to Cards: Young Readers Embrace the Library in Fun-Filled Visit”



The graduating class of Educare Daycare Center 2025 embarked on an exciting and educational

adventure to the Sint Maarten Library as part of their transition to Kindergarten for the upcoming

2025–2026 academic year.

Designed to spark curiosity and foster a love for reading, the visit began with a warm welcome

and age-appropriate orientation led by librarian M. Powell. A delightful and relatable video

featuring Cookie Monster from Sesame Street introduced the pupils to the library’s purpose

and etiquette during their visit to the library. This humorous yet informative segment gently

taught the young learners how to behave in a library setting by using a familiar and beloved

character.

Following the video, intern Ana Espinal from Sundial School led a lively storytime session with

More Than Peach: Changing the World… One Crayon at a Time by Bellen Woodard. This

empowering story inspired the children to embrace their uniqueness and diversity—an especially

relevant message as they prepare to enter new environments and meet new friends.

The story was complemented by a creative workshop where the children were invited to answer

the question “What makes me special?” through coloring activities that tied in with the book’s

themes. This hands-on session encouraged self-expression and reflection, allowing each child to

explore its identity in a fun and meaningful way.

To reinforce the theme of individuality and self-worth, the group also enjoyed a short segment

from Barney: You Are Special.

The highlight of the visit was the official library registration of all 11 students. Each child had

their photo taken and was personally signed up as a new member of the Sint Maarten Library by

Circulation Head S. Richardson—an exciting milestone in their journey as readers.

To conclude the visit, each student received a special book bag containing a copy of Kind News

magazine, gifted as a token of appreciation for its curiosity and budding love of reading.

This joyful experience introduced the young graduates to the joys of the library while helping

them develop important skills such as reading, listening, and following instructions—essential

tools for their continued academic success.