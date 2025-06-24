Working together towards a future without domestic violence and violenceagainst women –No Mas No More Work Conference in Sint Maarten

The fifth edition of the No Mas No More work conference took place in Sint Maarten

from June 16 to 19. During this important gathering, professionals from all six islands of

the Caribbean part of the Kingdom came together. Representatives from the Ministries

of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Education, Culture and Science (OCW), and

Justice and Security (JenV) were also present.

The central message of the work conference was clear: collaboration is essential on the

path toward ratification of the Istanbul Convention, which addresses the prevention and

combating of violence against women and domestic violence.

Throughout the conference, island delegations worked on action plans within six key

themes: gender equality, temporary barring orders and time-out methods, mental health

in relation to domestic violence, behavioral change in awareness campaigns, data

collection, and assistance to undocumented persons experiencing domestic violence.

These themes are directly connected to specific articles from the Istanbul Convention.

The priorities of the Memorandum of Understanding—signed by the islands during the

previous No Mas No More conference—were also reflected in the action plans. These

priorities include: inter-island shelter care, protection code, research, awareness,

knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

“The theme of this conference is more than a slogan—it represents a bold commitment

to concrete action. This gathering is not merely about attendance; each person’s

presence has amplified a powerful message of collective resolve. No Más, No

More—Not Here, Not Anywhere,” said the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social

Development and Labor of Sint Maarten, Mr. Richenel Brug.

The No Mas No More working group—comprising members from all six islands and the

Ministry of VWS—will continue developing and implementing the action plans at island

level, in close collaboration with network partners in the justice and social support

chains.

The work conference was a success. It offered space for open exchange of knowledge,

experience, and ideas. Participants returned home with renewed insights and concrete

plans to keep building a safer, more just future for everyone.