MPs Ottley, Lacroes, Lewis brought Budget Amendment to Strengthen Parliament’s Legislative Capacity



United People’s Party Members of Parliament (MPs) Omar Ottley (Party Leader), Francisco Lacroes (Deputy Leader), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Faction Leader Lyndon Lewis successfully brought an amendment to the 2025 budget to enhance Parliament’s legislative capacity. The proposal focused on improving the country’s lawmaking processes by enabling factions to hire skilled professionals such as legislative lawyers.

Parliament has struggled with legislative backlogs and delays in proposing new laws for

years due to limited legislative staffing available in parliament. This amendment addressed

the issue by reallocating funds to support faction’s yearly with legislation. This will empower

factions to hire qualified personnel to co-draft laws, conduct legal reviews, and provide policy

advice.

The funds will come from the surplus that has been presented by the minister of finance. The

amendment will tackle inefficiencies, strengthening our lawmakers, and equip MP’s to

address pressing challenges with St. Maarten’s legislation.

MP Omar Ottley expressed pride in co-authoring the amendment, calling it a “game-

changer.” He said, “For too long, we’ve heard complaints about Parliament’s inability to

function effectively due to a lack of resources. This amendment changes that. It’s about

delivering on promises and raising Parliament’s performance. With this amendment, we can

hire the expertise needed to move St. Maarten forward.”

MP Lyndon Lewis emphasized “working towards a better and fruitful St. Maarten, it is

imperative that we continue raising the bar in Parliament as legislators. This amendment will

give us the necessary man power to amend, update and propose new laws that will be

beneficial to the people of St. Maarten”

MP Francisco Lacroes, who co- authored and read the proposal in Parliament late Thursday

night, praised its potential while urging all factions to contribute to the legislative process

actively. He said, “This amendment equips Parliament with the tools to succeed. But I expect

all factions, not just a few, to step up and deliver the laws our country needs.” The

amendment also proposes a fairer funding structure for faction budgets based on faction

size. This structure ensures all factions can be equipped with the skilled staff needed to

improve legislative efficiency, regardless of size.

The leader of the United People’s Party MP Ottley underscored the amendment’s

importance, stating that it demonstrates Parliament’s commitment to better governance. With

the additional resources, MPs will be better equipped to draft laws, review policies, and

address national challenges.

The amendment marks a milestone in the growth and effectiveness of St. Maarten’s

Parliament.

With this amendment to legislative progress, MPs Ottley, Lacroes, and Lewis ensured that

Parliament can function at its best. This amendment addressed the longstanding

inefficiencies and provides a foundation for improved oversight and legislation. It sends a

message of hope and commitment to solutions that directly benefit the people of St.

Maarten.