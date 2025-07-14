INCLUSION IN ACTION: SZV CELEBRATES SUCCESSFUL 2025 CHALLENGER JAMBOREE GAMES~ Challenger Jamboree 2025: Where Community, Joy, and Ability Come Together~

On Saturday, June 14, the spirit of inclusion and community was fully displayed at the annual St. Maarten Little League Challenger Jamboree. For the second consecutive year, SZV Social & Health Insurances is proud to renew its partnership with the Sint Maarten Little League Association. This collaboration reflects SZV’s ongoing commitment to community inclusion and expanding access to wellness-promoting events. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, this partnership highlights our dedication to fostering health, wellness, and meaningful engagement within our community.

The event brought together players from the Sister Basilia Center, 721 Kids Foundation, and Special Olympics

Foundation for a joyful adaptive softball game that celebrates differently-abled individuals. The players were paired

with “buddies,” volunteers from the Little League teams. The team of the Little League Association, along with

volunteers from the Fire Department, VKS cadets, and Police Department cadets, assisted with running, fielding,

and cheering the players on. The fun-filled day included not only the adapted game but also lunch for the players

and volunteers.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the individual and business contributors whose generosity made a

difference, as well as to the Fire Department, Police, and VKS for their invaluable logistical support and presence.

Gratitude also goes out to the Little League officials, ground crew, buddies, and volunteers who ensured safety,

hydration, organization, and helped create lasting memories with the players.

“The Challenger Jamboree was more than just a sporting event—it was a powerful reminder of what’s possible

when a community comes together to embrace inclusion. Our differently-abled community members thrive when

given the opportunity to participate in health and wellness activities. By supporting events like this, we’re not only

promoting physical activity—we’re affirming that everyone deserves a place to connect, belong, and shine.” –

Charonne Holder, Manager Corporate Communications at SZV.

To stay connected and informed, follow SZV Social & Health Insurances and social media, and join the SZV

WhatsApp Channel: SZV Social & Health Insurances.