Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Justice, Marinka Gumbs, Encourages Public to SAY”THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE” TO JUSTICE SECTOR WORKERS



Justice Week serves as a powerful reminder of the fundamental principles on which our society is built. We are not simply striving to build a functioning society, we are working toward building a just society, one rooted in the rule of law, as prescribed by our Constitution.

This week invites us all to reflect on the vital role of an impartial, accessible, and effective

justice system in promoting peace, security, and equitable development across our communities.

It is also a moment to recognize and celebrate the tireless efforts of our justice sector workers:

from the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to legal professionals, correctional officers,

immigration and customs agents, and all others who serve behind the scenes to uphold justice

and protect the dignity and rights of every individual. To each of you, I say sincerely, “Thank

you for your service.”

In fact, I encourage every resident of St. Maarten to join me, not just during Justice Week, but

every day, in expressing appreciation to those who serve in the justice chain. Whether you

encounter a police officer, an immigration or customs agent, a VKS officer, or any other justice

personnel, take a moment to say, “Thank you for your service.” In many countries, particularly

the United States, it is customary to thank military officers in this way. I believe we should adopt

a similar culture here, in recognition of the sacrifices made by our own men and women in

uniform. A few simple words can go a long way in boosting morale and reinforcing the value of

their work.

Justice is more than a set of laws written on paper, it is a living, breathing system that must be

accessible, transparent, and equitable for all. As we continue strengthening our justice system,

we must remain committed to ensuring that all those within it are well-equipped, properly

trained, and fairly compensated. This is essential to ensuring fair and timely treatment for all

individuals, regardless of their background or status, because as the saying goes, justice delayed

is justice denied. This is not just a moral duty; it is a constitutional imperative and a cornerstone

of a stable, resilient, and just society.

Yet justice does not stop at the courtroom door. It includes social justice, economic justice,

gender equality, and the protection of vulnerable groups. We must continue to promote these

ideals through targeted programs, community outreach, and collaboration with civil society and

regional and international partners. Only then can we truly build a society where everyone feels

safe, valued, and empowered.

Justice Week should also emphasize the importance of educating our citizens about their rights

and responsibilities. An informed public is crucial to the proper functioning of any justice

system. We must rededicate ourselves to raising awareness, fostering public dialogue, and

promoting respect for the rule of law. Community engagement, especially through our

Community Police Officers, plays a key role in building trust and strengthening our social fabric.

In closing, I want to express my profound gratitude to all who work in our justice system, judges,

lawyers, prosecutors, police officers, VKS, immigration, customs, prison officers, and every

stakeholder committed to justice on our island. Your dedication and professionalism uphold

human rights, deliver fairness, and serve as a pillar of our democracy. I also pay tribute to those

who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We owe them an immeasurable debt.

As Acting Minister of Justice, I extend these sentiments in full solidarity with the Honorable

Minister of Justice, Ms. Nathalie Tackling. Together, we stand in unison, committed to

upholding justice and safeguarding the rule of law in service of the people of St. Maarten.

Happy Justice Week to all.