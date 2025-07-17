Youth Health Care Kicks Off 10 th Annual Breastfeeding PhotoCompetition



The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Section Youth Health Care (YHC) from the Ministry

of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has officially launched its 10 th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Competition in the lead up to World Breastfeeding Week (WBW),

observed globally from August 1-7.

This year marks a decade of celebrating and empowering mothers through breastfeeding awareness campaigns, and CPS is

proud to commemorate this milestone under the 2025 theme: “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

The competition runs through August 1st, 2025, and invites mothers to participate by showcasing real, powerful moments from their breastfeeding journey.

In tribute to the theme, photos may also include the partner alongside the mother while breastfeeding. This addition celebrates the importance of a supportive environment and recognizes the role that partners and family members play in a successful breastfeeding experience.

To enter the competition, you can email youthhealthcare@sintmaartengov.org with the subject line:

“WBW 2025”, and include: Breastfeeding mom’s full name;

Telephone contact number; One high-resolution image of mom and baby (or babies) breastfeeding; A short description explaining why you chose to breastfeed; (Optional but encouraged): Partner

present in the photo to reflect the support system.

The competition guidelines are: Photos must not be older than two years; No alterations or filters; images must be in their original state; No watermarks; High-resolution images only; photos submitted after August 1, 2025, will not be eligible; Entries will be judged, and winners will be selected for 1st, 2nd,

and 3rd place prizes.

CPS continues to work in strong collaboration with the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) to raise awareness about the critical role breastfeeding plays in a child’s development and a mother’s well-being.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), being a parent is the most important job in the world—and giving parents the support they need to give their child the best start in life is

essential. Breastfeeding is one of the foundational tools in that journey.

Breastfeeding offers numerous health, nutritional, and emotional benefits for both children and mothers. It strengthens immunity, fosters emotional bonding, and contributes to a more sustainable

and resilient food system.

For more information about World Breastfeeding Week events and how to participate in the photo competition, follow CPS, SMMC, and WYCCF on social media or call CPS at (721) 542-3003.

Let’s continue to uplift and support our mothers—because when we support breastfeeding, we build stronger families and healthier communities.