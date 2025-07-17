MHF Hosting Autism Support Group Open to All Parents

CAY HILL – The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) is proud to announce the continuation of its

monthly Autism Parent Support Group, now in its fourth year. The group offers a safe, supportive

and understanding environment for parents, caregivers, grandparents, educators and others

navigating the realities of autism.

Held every third Thursday of the month, the next session is scheduled for this Thursday from 7:00

PM to 8:30 PM at the MHF building. The support group is open to all parents of children with autism,

whether or not they are current MHF clients.

This initiative is designed to build community, reduce isolation and provide a space where parents

and caregivers can connect with others who share similar experiences. Attendees can expect short

presentations on autism-related topics, such as understanding autism, practical behaviour

strategies, navigating family dynamics and prioritizing self-care as a parent. These presentations are

followed by peer-led discussions, where participants are encouraged to ask questions, share coping

strategies and personal insights and offer mutual support in an open and empathetic setting.

“We want parents to know that they are not alone,” said Psychologist Ms. Marjolein Smit, who hosts

the Autism Support Group. “This is a space where they can speak openly, receive guidance and gain

comfort from others who truly understand.”

The group welcomes a wide range of attendees, including not only parents and caregivers but also

grandparents, educators and professionals in the autism field who may wish to offer their insights

and support. MHF encourages all who are interested in participating to join and help strengthen this

vital support network for the autism community on St. Maarten.

Those interested in attending can contact Ms. Smit via WhatsApp at (721) 585-5501 for more

information or to express their interest.

MHF invites all members of the community to take part and help foster an inclusive, supportive

space for families navigating the autism journey together.