SVB AND SZV STRENGTHEN COOPERATION WITH SIGNING OF JOINT MOU

4 hours ago
Pearl FM

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Social Insurance Bank of Curaçao (SVB) and the Social and Health Insurances of Sint Maarten (SZV) took an important step in strengthening their collaboration by officially signing a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
The MOU marks a deepening of cooperation between the two institutions, with a focus on the structured
exchange of institutional knowledge, best practices, and operational insights. It highlights the significant
alignment between both organizations in terms of operational processes, communication, and IT
systems—offering opportunities for further synergy and joint strengthening of implementation capacity.
The signing took place in a constructive and collegial atmosphere and reaffirms the mutual commitment
to further improving the quality and efficiency of social security systems.

