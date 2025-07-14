Several Fire Dept. Personnel Complete Drone Certification Training

Several personnel from the Fire Department completed their training as certified drone
operators.
Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP), in collaboration with
the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), organized the certified
drone training program with the objective of strengthening
disaster response capabilities on the island.
The fire personnel that took part were Edward Brooks, Giangillo
Sprott and Jermaine Levons.
This achievement marks a significant milestone in building local
capacity for emergency response and technology integration. Fire
departments utilize drones for a wide range of applications such
as situational awareness, search and rescue operations, and
damage assessment.
Additional beneficial applications are thermal imaging for hotspot
detection, hazard monitoring and even fire suppression support.
Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson
extends his congratulations to these three team members for
their commitment and engagement throughout the training.
The Fire Department will continue their internal drone strategy
and form a dedicated drone operations team.
This training has sparked interest across other organizations as
well, with several participants now engaging in discussions to
invest in drones tailored to their operational needs.
It is also worth noting that this marks the first cohort to receive a
locally recognized drone piloting certificate on Sint Maarten.
Follow-up training is already being planned, and BTP will begin
forming a general drone team based on the success of this
initiative.
The training was specifically designed for the Emergency
Operations Center (EOC) members such as the Fire Department
which is designated Emergency Support Function (ESF)-4.
The other ESFs that took part were ESF-1 (NV GEBE), ESF-2
(BTP), ESF-5 (Police), ESF-8 (Department of Communication
DCOMM), and ESF-10 (Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs,
Traffic & Telecommunication Ministry TEATT).
The three-day session took place between July 7 and July 9 th at
the Fire Department in Cay Hill.
The theoretical modules covered Laws & regulations: National
aviation rules, privacy laws, no-fly zones, and radio
communication; Airspace & navigation: Airspace classifications,
weather and environmental factors, and basic aerodynamics;
Drone technology: Types of drones and their uses, sensors and
payloads, control systems, and incident prevention.
The practical modules covered Preparation & planning: Mission
planning, risk assessment, and pre-flight checks; Control &
maneuvering: Basic and advanced flight techniques, emergency
procedures, and troubleshooting; Maintenance & safety: Routine
maintenance, safe storage and transport, and post-flight
inspections.