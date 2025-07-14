Several Fire Dept. Personnel Complete Drone Certification Training



Several personnel from the Fire Department completed their training as certified drone

operators.

Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP), in collaboration with

the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), organized the certified

drone training program with the objective of strengthening

disaster response capabilities on the island.

The fire personnel that took part were Edward Brooks, Giangillo

Sprott and Jermaine Levons.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in building local

capacity for emergency response and technology integration. Fire

departments utilize drones for a wide range of applications such

as situational awareness, search and rescue operations, and

damage assessment.

Additional beneficial applications are thermal imaging for hotspot

detection, hazard monitoring and even fire suppression support.

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson

extends his congratulations to these three team members for

their commitment and engagement throughout the training.

The Fire Department will continue their internal drone strategy

and form a dedicated drone operations team.

This training has sparked interest across other organizations as

well, with several participants now engaging in discussions to

invest in drones tailored to their operational needs.

It is also worth noting that this marks the first cohort to receive a

locally recognized drone piloting certificate on Sint Maarten.

Follow-up training is already being planned, and BTP will begin

forming a general drone team based on the success of this

initiative.

The training was specifically designed for the Emergency

Operations Center (EOC) members such as the Fire Department

which is designated Emergency Support Function (ESF)-4.

The other ESFs that took part were ESF-1 (NV GEBE), ESF-2

(BTP), ESF-5 (Police), ESF-8 (Department of Communication

DCOMM), and ESF-10 (Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs,

Traffic & Telecommunication Ministry TEATT).

The three-day session took place between July 7 and July 9 th at

the Fire Department in Cay Hill.

The theoretical modules covered Laws & regulations: National

aviation rules, privacy laws, no-fly zones, and radio

communication; Airspace & navigation: Airspace classifications,

weather and environmental factors, and basic aerodynamics;

Drone technology: Types of drones and their uses, sensors and

payloads, control systems, and incident prevention.

The practical modules covered Preparation & planning: Mission

planning, risk assessment, and pre-flight checks; Control &

maneuvering: Basic and advanced flight techniques, emergency

procedures, and troubleshooting; Maintenance & safety: Routine

maintenance, safe storage and transport, and post-flight

inspections.