IMPORTANT NOTICE

All political parties and candidates must submit a register of donations by February

deadlines Philipsburg: The Electoral Council would like to congratulate all political parties and candidates

on their results in the parliamentary elections and hereby reminds all registered political parties

that in accordance with article 37 paragraph 1 of the National Ordinance on Registration and

Finances of Political Parties, they are required to submit to the Electoral Council a chronological

register of donations of all donations received throughout the year 2023, be it in cash, by check

or in kind, before February 1st, 2024. All political parties that did not receive any donations in

2023 must also submit a signed register. All parties that did not participate in the 2024

parliamentary elections must also maintain and submit a register of donations.

In addition and most importantly with regard to the parliamentary elections, the Electoral Council

hereby notifies all candidates that pursuant to article 33 paragraph 2 of the National Ordinance

on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, all candidates must maintain a register of all

donations received from the moment that they have been designated as a candidate by their

political party. Further, pursuant to article 37 paragraph 2 all candidates must submit a copy of

their register of donations, be it monetary or in kind, within one month after election day,

provided with a declaration signed by the candidate.

The registers of donations can be submitted to the Electoral Council at the office address of the

Electoral Council mentioned below during office hours between 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM and between

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. The Electoral Council is hereby announcing that parties and candidates may

also submit their register of donations via an online database that the Electoral Council has

established for this purpose.

Within short, each party and candidate will receive an email with username, password and

instructions on how to access the database in order to complete the registration digitally.

The Electoral Council advises all party boards to carefully monitor donations received by their

candidates and – when necessary – to assist their candidates with the accurate registration of

donations. Each candidate is required to date and sign his/her donations register and to certify

that this is completed accurately and truthfully. Non-compliance with or violation of the National

Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties is subject to penalty.