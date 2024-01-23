Visit of Dutch Caribbean Prosecutor General Mr. G. Schoop Strengthens Ties withKPSM



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) was honored to welcome the newly appointed

Prosecutor General of the Dutch Caribbean, Mr.G Schoop, during his recent visit to the

police station in Philipsburg on January 23rd, 2024.

The visit commenced with an introductory session where the new Prosecutor General had

the opportunity to meet with the management team of KPSM. Discussions centered around

mutual organizational goals and strategies to enhance the collaboration between the

Prosecutor General’s office and the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

The management team of KPSM expressed their commitment to fostering strong working

relationships with the Prosecutor General’s office to ensure effective law. Members of both

organizations acknowledged the importance of a coordinated effort to address challenges

and uphold the principles of a fair and just legal system.

The management team of KPSM extends their best wishes to Mr. G.Schoop in his new role

as Prosecutor General of the Dutch Caribbean. KPSM looks forward to a positive and

collaborative partnership that will contribute to the overall well-being of Sint Maarten.