Worker found unresponsive at construction site

3 days ago
Pearl FM

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of a
valuable member of the construction team, a dedicated bucket truck operator and employee of
a project service provider of FINSO, the general contractor of the St. Maarten General Hospital
(SMGH).
The bucket truck operator was observed to be unresponsive Tuesday morning at the SMGH
construction site when colleagues approached the bucket truck. An ambulance was
immediately called in, ambulance personnel performed CPR onsite and promptly transported
the gentleman to the Emergency Room where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.
This unfortunate incident was not related to any of the work being performed on the
construction site, as the truck and its operator were both stationary and awaiting further
instructions for assigned tasks.
Together with St. Maarten Medical Center, FINSO mourns the loss of a devoted member of the
SMGH construction team. Their thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the gentleman’s
family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

