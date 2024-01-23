Worker found unresponsive at construction site

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of a

valuable member of the construction team, a dedicated bucket truck operator and employee of

a project service provider of FINSO, the general contractor of the St. Maarten General Hospital

(SMGH).

The bucket truck operator was observed to be unresponsive Tuesday morning at the SMGH

construction site when colleagues approached the bucket truck. An ambulance was

immediately called in, ambulance personnel performed CPR onsite and promptly transported

the gentleman to the Emergency Room where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

This unfortunate incident was not related to any of the work being performed on the

construction site, as the truck and its operator were both stationary and awaiting further

instructions for assigned tasks.

Together with St. Maarten Medical Center, FINSO mourns the loss of a devoted member of the

SMGH construction team. Their thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the gentleman’s

family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.