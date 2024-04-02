CBCS files complaint againstformer auditors of SunResorts Ltd N.V.

On March 15, 2024, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) filed disciplinary complaints, also on behalf of Ennia, against two former external auditors of SunResorts Ltd. N.V. (SunResorts). SunResorts is a subsidiary of EC Investments B.V. and plays a key role within the Ennia group, as it holds a substantial piece of land in Mullet Bay (Sint Maarten), which serves as backing for Ennia’s fulfillment of its obligations to its policyholders.

In the opinion of the CBCS, the aforementioned external auditors have acted in breach of the rules

of conduct and professional practice applicable to them in several respects, including the

fundamental principles of professional competence and due diligence. The CBCS has asked the

Chamber of Accountants (Accountantskamer) in Zwolle to take appropriate disciplinary measures.