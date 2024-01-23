Introducing Mr. Philip (Flip) van Woerkom as the New Director for St. Eustatius Health CareFoundation





The St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation will be bidding farewell to Mr. Frank Rothweiler who will be serving our organization as Interim Board of Director till the end of March 2024. Under his guidance the new vision and mission towards improved Health Care by SEHCF took form. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism with which Mr. Rothweiler has steered SEHCF in this new direction.

At the same time, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philip (Flip) van Woerkom as its new Board of Director as of April 1, 2024. Having worked in Tanzania, the Netherlands, and Suriname, Mr. van Woerkom brings with him years of experience in healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods, and the publishing sector. He is passionate about creating positive social and environmental impact through his work.

Currently, Mr. van Woerkom is responsible for the General Management and day-to-day operations in a hospital in the rural South of Tanzania. In this role, he has successfully implemented strategies to enhance quality patient care, access to healthcare, employee engagement, and overall financial stability. His ability to navigate challenging cultural and political environments has demonstrated his excellent social skills and management abilities.

Mr. van Woerkom looks forward to continuing the implementation of the new vision and mission that SEHCF has formulated under guidance of Mr. Rothweiler towards improving health care of St. Eustatius.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mr. van Woerkom. With his leadership and expertise, we are confident in our collective ability to further enhance the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation and continue to faithfully serve our community.

Supervisory board SEHCF