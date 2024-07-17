MHF and Rotary Club Collaborate to Update Crisis Signs with New Emergency Number



The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) is pleased to announce the successful update of its public

crisis signs in collaboration with the Rotary Club of St. Maarten. This initiative underscores the

commitment of both organizations to provide immediate assistance and support to those in need.

The updated signs now feature MHF’s new crisis hotline number: 1 (721) 585 5556. In case of a Mental

Health crisis, individuals are encouraged to call this number for immediate assistance. The hotline is

staffed by trained professionals ready to provide support and intervention 24/7.

These signs have been strategically placed across St. Maarten to ensure maximum visibility and

accessibility.

“This collaboration with the Rotary Club has been instrumental in enhancing our outreach and support

capabilities,” said Dr. Hendkrikus van Gaalen Medical Director of the Mental Health Foundation. “By

updating these signs with our new crisis number, we are making sure that help is just a phone call away

for anyone in distress.”

The Mental Health Foundation expresses its profound gratitude to the Rotary Club of St. Maarten for

their unwavering support and partnership in this vital project. Together, they encourage the general

public to take note of these signs and share the crisis number with friends