MP Omar E.C. Ottley Celebrates Local Bodybuilder Calvin Mardembrough’s OutstandingAchievements

The Leader of the United People’s Party and Member of Parliament, the Honourable Omar E.C. Ottley, continues to prioritize the interests of St. Maarten’s youth, providing them with a platform to excel and a voice to be heard. In this spirit, MP Ottley is proud to spotlight the exceptional achievements of a rising star in the world of bodybuilding, Calvin Mardembrough.

Calvin Mardembrough, a dedicated men’s physique athlete from St. Maarten, has brought

great pride to the island with his recent victories in the United States. His relentless

commitment and over ten years of consistent training have culminated in an impressive

performance at the “NPC Southern State Championships Boca Raton.” At this prestigious

event, Mardembrough clinched 1st place in the Men’s Physique Open Class B, 2nd place in

Men’s Physique Masters 35+, and 3rd overall in the Men’s Physique Division. These

achievements have qualified him to compete in any national show, marking a significant

milestone in his career.

In a statement, MP Ottley expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Mardembrough: “Calvin,

your dedication and hard work have not only earned you these remarkable victories but have

also put St. Maarten on the map in the world of bodybuilding. Your success is a testament to

what is possible when our young people set their minds to achieving their dreams.”

Mardembrough’s future plans are equally ambitious and inspiring. With an eye on continuing

his winning streak, he aims to participate in another competition within the next month and a

half. His ultimate goal is to compete in a national show by December or January, with the

hope of earning a pro card to participate in the Olympia by the end of 2025. The Olympia is

the pinnacle of bodybuilding competitions, featuring over 400 contestants from around the

world.

Reflecting on his journey, Mardembrough shared his aspirations: “I want to represent St.

Maarten throughout this journey and continue to do so with the right support and

sponsorship. Competing in three shows per year would definitely be a positive look for our

island.”

MP Ottley is committed to supporting young talents like Mardembrough and promoting their

achievements. “Calvin’s story is a positive sign of what is possible for the youth of St.

Maarten. His success shows that with determination, support, and hard work, our young

people can achieve great things. I pledge to work with and promote our youth, giving them

opportunities to shine as the next leaders of our country.”

MP Ottley encourages other young people to follow their dreams and pursue their passions

with the same dedication and perseverance exhibited by Calvin Mardembrough. “Let’s

celebrate Calvin’s success and use it as motivation to continue pushing forward. Together,

we can achieve greatness and elevate St. Maarten on the global stage.”

For more information and updates, please stay connected with MP Omar E.C. Ottley and the

United People’s Party as they continue to champion the interests of St. Maarten’s youth.



