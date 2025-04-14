Telem Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity During Upcoming Carnival

A Celebration of Community and Commitment
Old vs. New Telem Logo
Telem unveils its refreshed brand identity, marking the beginning of a new chapter that
celebrates the heart of the island it serves.
Pond Island – Telem proudly introduces its refreshed brand identity, unveiled during
one of the island’s biggest celebrations—St. Maarten Carnival. As the only telecom
provider owned by the people of St. Maarten, it was important for Telem to mark this
moment in a way that reflects the heart and soul of the community it serves.
The refreshed brand identity includes a cleaner, more modern logo and a brand-new
“t!” icon—a vibrant symbol of Telem’s renewed energy, clarity, and forward
momentum. This evolution honors the company’s legacy while embracing its future
as an integrated digital service provider.
“At Telem, connection has always gone beyond signals and networks—it’s about
people. This refresh represents our renewed promise to stay connected to what
matters most: the community, the culture, and the island. With ongoing investments
in cutting-edge digital solutions, we are committed to enhancing the
telecommunications experience for all residents and visitors,” the Telem marketing
team explains.
“From today, everyone will notice a cleaner, more modern Telem logo and a brand-
new ‘t!’ icon—a vibrant symbol of Telem’s renewed energy, clarity, and forward
momentum,” the team adds. “This is a meaningful moment for us. We’ve been part
of St. Maarten’s story for decades, and this update is about carrying that legacy
forward. Carnival felt like the perfect time to share it—with the people who’ve been
with us every step of the way.”
With the message “Your Island. Your Network.” and the proud declaration “From St.
Maarten, For St. Maarten,” the brand refresh celebrates Telem’s deep roots and bold
ambitions. It marks the beginning of a new era—one defined by continued
investment in St. Maarten’s digital future.
Join us in celebrating the vibrant culture and incredible people of St. Maarten this
Carnival—follow @telemsxm to be part of the journey.