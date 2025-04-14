Telem Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity During Upcoming Carnival

A Celebration of Community and Commitment

Old vs. New Telem Logo

Telem unveils its refreshed brand identity, marking the beginning of a new chapter that

celebrates the heart of the island it serves.

Pond Island – Telem proudly introduces its refreshed brand identity, unveiled during

one of the island’s biggest celebrations—St. Maarten Carnival. As the only telecom

provider owned by the people of St. Maarten, it was important for Telem to mark this

moment in a way that reflects the heart and soul of the community it serves.

The refreshed brand identity includes a cleaner, more modern logo and a brand-new

“t!” icon—a vibrant symbol of Telem’s renewed energy, clarity, and forward

momentum. This evolution honors the company’s legacy while embracing its future

as an integrated digital service provider.

“At Telem, connection has always gone beyond signals and networks—it’s about

people. This refresh represents our renewed promise to stay connected to what

matters most: the community, the culture, and the island. With ongoing investments

in cutting-edge digital solutions, we are committed to enhancing the

telecommunications experience for all residents and visitors,” the Telem marketing

team explains.

“From today, everyone will notice a cleaner, more modern Telem logo and a brand-

new ‘t!’ icon—a vibrant symbol of Telem’s renewed energy, clarity, and forward

momentum,” the team adds. “This is a meaningful moment for us. We’ve been part

of St. Maarten’s story for decades, and this update is about carrying that legacy

forward. Carnival felt like the perfect time to share it—with the people who’ve been

with us every step of the way.”

With the message “Your Island. Your Network.” and the proud declaration “From St.

Maarten, For St. Maarten,” the brand refresh celebrates Telem’s deep roots and bold

ambitions. It marks the beginning of a new era—one defined by continued

investment in St. Maarten’s digital future.

Join us in celebrating the vibrant culture and incredible people of St. Maarten this

Carnival—follow @telemsxm to be part of the journey.