3rd Annual UNESCO St. Maarten Kite Flying Competition

The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO hosted its 3rd Annual Kite Flying Competition on

Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Belvedere Football Field (Rignald Eugenio & Noris Richards Tribune).

Participating schools included MAC Browlia Maillard Campus, Oranje School, St. Joseph School, St.

Dominic Primary School, and Sr. Borgia School.

During the event, students from each school showcased and flew original kites they had designed and

constructed. All participating schools are involved in the UNESCO Wire Bending Program, which

promotes traditional craftsmanship among youth.

Skye Valesquez of St. Dominic Primary School took first place in the competition. Second place was

awarded to Adrien van Heyningen from Oranje School, while Kerby Raymonsaint of MAC Browlia

Maillard Campus secured third.

Judges based their evaluations on several criteria: the kite’s ability to fly for over one minute, the quality

of construction following a provided blueprint, overall durability, and the kite’s creativity and visual

appeal.

Secretary General of UNESCO, Marcellia Henry, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We would like to

thank Minister Gumbs for the supportive welcome remarks, delivered on her behalf by Ms. Erin Ellis,

Policy Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport. Special thanks also go to Mr.

Lambert Holder and Mr. Kenrick La Touche, who taught students various kite-making techniques and

played a vital role in bringing this event to life. We are also deeply grateful to the schools and students for

their enthusiastic participation, and to our judges, Mr. Emanuel LoBlack and Mr. La Touche, for

volunteering their time and expertise.”

The annual UNESCO Kite Flying Competition is part of a continued effort to revive and preserve St.

Maarten’s intangible cultural heritage. Through this event, traditional craftsmanship is celebrated and

passed on to the next generation.