SMMC Advances Pain Management in the Region~Four Registered Nurses now certified Pain Consultants~

Since its establishment in September 2020, the Pain Management Clinic at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), under the leadership of Dr. Karen Schmid, has made

remarkable strides in improving both inpatient and outpatient pain care. With a strong focus on

evidence-based, patient-centered treatment, the clinic has introduced several innovations that

place SMMC at the forefront of pain management in the region.

One of the clinic’s major achievements is the successful implementation of a dedicated Acute

Pain Service (APS), seamlessly integrated into hospital operations. This service ensures timely

and effective relief for patients suffering from acute and postoperative pain through

interventions such as intravenous Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) pumps. These practices

are now supported by hospital-wide guidelines, reflecting a commitment to standardized, high-

quality, patient-centered care.

In a landmark educational initiative, four registered nurses Gracia Sargeant-Davis, Jacyntha

Sabajo, Kevina Lake, and Suella Sanderson graduated in June 2025, as certified pain consultants.

Their training began in November 2023 through a collaborative course organized by Hogeschool

Arnhem Nijmegen (HAN), SMMC, and the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF).

These newly certified professionals are now pivotal members of the hospital’s pain

management team, working closely with Dr. Schmid to deliver comprehensive care tailored to

each patient’s needs.

Looking ahead, SMMC continues to expand its treatment offerings. In July 2025, the Pain Clinic

will introduce Qutenza, a cutting-edge topical therapy designed to treat peripheral neuropathic

pain, including conditions such as diabetic neuropathy and postherpetic neuralgia.

Administered by the clinic’s specialized pain consultants, Qutenza represents a significant

advancement for patients living with chronic nerve pain.

The Pain Management Clinic accepts patients experiencing a variety of pain conditions,

including chronic pain lasting more than three months, cancer-related pain, neck and back

(spine-related) pain, neuropathic pain, myofascial pain, postherpetic neuralgia, painful diabetic

neuropathy, facial pain, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and chronic postsurgical pain.

SMMC is proud to have a dedicated team of passionate and qualified professionals at its Pain

Management Clinic and urges patients interested in a consultation to make an appointment by

calling +1 (721) 543-1111 or 910 extension 1393 or emailing pain.clinic@smmc.sx.

Appointments can be made from Monday – Friday between 8:00am and 4:30pm. SZV patients

are requested to obtain a referral letter from their House Doctor (GP) or another referring

specialist.

These ongoing developments underscore SMMC’s unwavering dedication to compassionate,

cutting-edge pain care. Through clinical innovation, professional education, and collaborative

partnerships, SMMC continues to lead the way in pain management for the people of St.

Maarten and the region.