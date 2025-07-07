FIFTEEN GRADUATES CELEBRATE A SECOND CHANCE IN HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY AT HEARTFELTCEREMONY



PHILIPSBURG, ST. MAARTEN — The John Larmonie Center was filled with pride, joy, and tears of triumph

on the evening of Thursday, June 26, as fIfteen determined students proudly walked across the stage to

receive their certificates, marking the successful completion of a transformative 12-month Hospitality

Skills Training course. The graduation ceremony wasn’t just a celebration of academic success—it was a

celebration of resilience, redemption, and hope.

The course, titled “Second Chance by Community Hospitality & Recreational Intermediate Skills

Training (C.H.R.I.S.T.),” was specially designed for marginalized young adults between the ages of 20

and 40—many of whom have faced significant life challenges including dropping out of high school or

lacking access to positive mentorship. It was implemented by Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation

under the leadership of Executive Director Mrs. Donna Morrison Wilson, whose unwavering

commitment to youth empowerment continues to change lives.

“Tonight we celebrate not only achievement, but the ability to rise, to transform, and to believe again,”

said Mrs. Morrison Wilson during her address. “Our island’s economic heart is hospitality, and by

investing in these individuals, we are investing directly into the future of St. Maarten.”

The course was facilitated by none other than hospitality veteran Mr. Early Charlemagne, a Certified

Hospitality Departmental Trainer through the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEi).

With over 30 years in the industry, Mr. Charlemagne infused the program with passion, structure, and

professional insight, preparing participants not only to serve, but to lead.

“This was more than just a training course,” said Mr. Charlemagne. “It was a mission—my mission—to

help shape ambassadors for St. Maarten’s tourism industry. Hospitality is our breadbasket, and we must

train people who not only understand service, but live it.”

A Curriculum Rooted in Excellence and Empowerment

The students underwent a rigorous and holistic training program that covered both technical and

personal development areas. Beginning with fundamental theory in Public Health & Sanitation, Social

Skills, and an Introduction to Hospitality, they quickly advanced into professional certification courses

including:

 Guest Service Gold – earning them the title of Certified Guest Services Professionals (CGSP)

 Restaurant Server certification

 Front Desk Representative training

 Food Handlers Certification, a mandatory industry standard

 WIEMS First Aid & CPR training

To ensure a well-rounded formation, Ms. Maria Chemont provided deeply personal development

workshops covering Self-Esteem, Morals & Values, Knowing Your Worth, and Self-Presentation. These

sessions empowered students to build confidence and cultivate the mindset required for consistent

excellence in the hospitality field.

Real-World Application and Industry Collaboration

Five of the graduates were able to further hone their skills during a one-month internship at the

prestigious Simpson Bay Beach Resort, where they received practical, hands-on training in various

departments. Their performance was reportedly outstanding, earning praise from the resort’s

management for professionalism and adaptability.

“We are sincerely grateful to the management of Simpson Bay Beach Resort for opening their doors and

supporting these young professionals,” said Mr. Charlemagne.

SMDF: A Vital Partner in the Journey

The program was made possible through the generous funding and steadfast support of the St. Maarten

Development Fund (SMDF), a key NGO partner that continues to champion community advancement

across the island.

“We are eternally grateful to SMDF,” said Mrs. Morrison Wilson. “Without their financial support and

belief in our mission, this program would not have been possible.”

A Brighter Path Forward

As St. Maarten continues to thrive as a top Caribbean tourism destination, initiatives like the C.H.R.I.S.T.

program are critical in preparing a workforce that is not only skilled, but passionately committed to

representing the island with pride and purpose.

As the graduates received their certificates, applause filled the air and emotions ran high—many having

overcome personal battles, setbacks, and self-doubt to reach this moment.

Some students expressed emotionally how the course was life-changing: “I never thought I’d find

something I was good at. Now I feel like I’m part of something bigger—and I know I have a future.”

The Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation has already announced plans to continue and expand the

program, with the goal of training approximately 15 new students each year—further affirming their

commitment to shaping a more inclusive, skilled, and empowered hospitality workforce for St. Maarten.

For more information on the various programs offered by Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation, please

contact us at heartsunitedcare2020@gmail.com or Telephone 1721 523-0901/523-8460/523-2170/586-