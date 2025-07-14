Liberty Caribbean salutes CANTO’s 40 th anniversary milestone

leading telecom provider returns as Headline Sponsor of CANTO’s 40 th Annual

Conference

NASSAU, The Bahamas (July 14 th , 2025) – Advancing the Caribbean’s digital agenda will

come into sharp focus as Liberty Caribbean returns as the headline sponsor for CANTO’s 40 th

Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition under the banner ‘Towards a Unified and Sustainable

Caribbean Gigabit Society’.

The region’s premier telecom conference, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau,

The Bahamas between July 13 and 16, brings together heads of state and government, along

with regulators, telecom operators, and other key industry stakeholders to network, build

alliances, review policy, and share best practices as it relates to the regional telecoms sector.

“We are incredibly proud to once again serve as headline sponsor of this milestone event. Our

longstanding partnership with CANTO reflects our shared belief in the power of collaboration to

move the region forward. This is our moment to shape a digital Caribbean that reflects our

values, meets our needs, and embraces our full potential. The work we do here will echo far

beyond these halls,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Caribbean.

“This year’s theme strikes at the very heart of what we do at Liberty Caribbean. As one of the

region’s leading enablers of digital connectivity, we are deeply invested in building the networks,

systems, and partnerships that will deliver a gigabit-ready Caribbean — one that is fast, fair, and

future-ready.”

Smidts will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony on Sunday, and she will be joined onstage

by The Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas; Dr. Delreo Newman,

Chairman of CANTO; Teresa Wankin, Secretary General of CANTO; Doreen Bogdan-Martin,

Secretary‑General, International Telecommunication Union; and Brendan Carr, Chairman,

Federal Communications Commission.

Liberty Caribbean will host several discussions and events during the conference to shine the

spotlight on important industry topics including digital sustainability, cybersecurity and the rise of

AI, sustainable infrastructure development, strategies for equitable access to broadband

services, and empowering an inclusive digital economy.

Featured company speakers include Neda Brown, Senior Director, Regulatory & Government

Affairs; Sameer Bhatti, CEO, BTC; Aamir Hussain, SVP, Chief Technology and Product Officer,

Liberty Latin America; Shelton Flash, Director, Liberty Business (North Caribbean); Desron

Bynoe, VP & General Manager, Barbados; Felipe Ruiz, VP, Information Security, Liberty Latin

America; Stephen Price, VP & General Manager, Jamaica; Rhys Campbell, Director, Liberty

Caribbean Charitable Foundation; Carol Robertson, Senior Business Development Partner,

Liberty Caribbean; and Darron Turnquest, Director, People, Liberty Caribbean.

“CANTO has been the driving force behind the Caribbean’s digital evolution, a trusted platform

for dialogue, collaboration, and collective progress,” added Smidts.

“Today, we stand not just to commemorate the past, but to step boldly into a future where

high‑speed connectivity is universal, innovation and inclusion move in lockstep, and technology

fuels sustainability, economic resilience, and social equity across every island.”

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, organisations, companies, and

individuals primarily focused on leading the information and communications technology (ICT)

sector across the Caribbean region and the Americas.