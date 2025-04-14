Marines from the Caribbean Defense Force train with US Marines in North Carolina



North Carolina – marines from the Marine Squadron Carib (MSC) of Aruba, the Marine detachment Saint Marten and the boat groups from Aruba and Curaçao during past three weeks trained together with American marines from the II Marine Expeditionary Force, during the exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior. The exercise took place on Camp Lejeune, the basis of the United States Marine Corps (USMC) in North Carolina.

The exercise focused on Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT). In addition, the Advanced Signallers, Designated Marksmen, Infantry Engineers and the Combat Life Savers performed cross-training in collaboration with American Marines from the 2nd Marine Division. The Marine trained on at section level in various facilities on the base, such as the Indoor Infantry Immersion Trainer, Mobile MOUT and other exercise villages. In addition to section attacks, they also conducted troop-level operations, including an amphibious assault (raid) and attacks on objects in a training village.

Defence Caribbean Region has been working with the US Marines for many years, as part of the binational cooperation between the Corps. Each year, joint training takes place in both the Caribbean and the United States. The cooperation strengthens the mutual bond and offers valuable opportunities to learn from each other. Camp Lejeune offers unique and extensive training opportunities, allowing the Marines to practice at a higher level than is possible in the Caribbean.

During the exercise, the Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean, Commodore Walter Hansen, paid a working visit to Camp Lejeune. As part of this visit, he spoke with Lieutenant General Calvert L. Worth, Commander of the II Marine Expeditionary Force, about bilateral cooperation and the further strengthening of the military relationship between the countries. He then visited the Marines of the Caribbean Defense and their American colleagues during the joint final exercise of Caribbean Urban Warrior.

Thanks to intensive training such as Caribbean Urban Warrior, the Marines of the Caribbean Defense remain ready for their tasks and thus the defense of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.