VROMI Infrastructure Department to Proceed with Removal of Illegally Placed Billboards



The Infrastructure Department at the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby announces that the Infrastructure Department will be taking down illegally placed billboards across the island. This action is part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety, maintain the island’s aesthetic appeal, and uphold regulatory compliance.

The public is reminded that the placement of billboards requires an approved billboard permit.

The permit process involves a joint advisory from the VROMI Infrastructure Management

Department and the KPSM Traffic Department, followed by a permit issued by the Ministry of

Justice. Billboard installations must not proceed without these approvals.

Illegally placed billboards pose safety risks, particularly to traffic and pedestrians, and can

detract from the island’s natural and urban landscapes. The VROMI Infrastructure Department

urges all businesses, advertisers, and individuals to adhere to the proper procedures for

billboard placement.

To apply for a billboard permit or for more information on the process, please contact the

VROMI Infrastructure Management Department via email at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org

or call us at 542-4292 ext 2390.

The VROMI Infrastructure Department appreciates the public’s cooperation in maintaining a

safe and orderly environment. Unpermitted billboards will be removed without further notice,

and responsible parties may be subject to fines or other penalties.