Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell meets Canadian Ambassador Adsett. Discuss Climate Change, Education and Crisis Management

Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell on Monday met with His Excellency Hugh Adsett, the Canadian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, for a courtesy meeting.

The discussion focused on the challenges and opportunities for Small Island Developing

States (SIDS) like Sint Maarten in the current geopolitical context, as well as the effects of

climate change in both Canada and Sint Maarten.

Ambassador Adsett expressed his intention to visit Sint Maarten during his tenure. The

Minister Plenipotentiary said during such a visit discussion can continue in several areas

such as educational cooperation between Canada and Sint Maarten, seeing that a number

of Sint Maarten students’ study in Canada.

Secondly, safety and crisis management protocols for Canadian citizens on the island was

another topic discussed, while highlighting Sint Maarten’s experience and expertise in crisis

management as an asset for collaboration between the two countries.

“It was a very pleasant meeting and we both look forward to a follow-up meeting whereby

issues of mutual interests can be addressed further,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita

Arrindell said on Wednesday.

The Embassy of Canada to the Netherlands, in The Hague provide services to Canadians

visiting and living in the Netherlands.