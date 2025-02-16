Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina meets with Temporary Work Organization onCountry Package Measures



The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and his Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson met with the Temporary Work Organization (TWO) on Monday to receive an update on the progress of the Country

Package measures. The meeting, held at the TWO office, was also attended by Ms. Angelique Gumbs, Acting Secretary General and Head of BAK, along with support staff.

During the session, the Prime Minister was presented with a comprehensive overview of

the ongoing collaboration between Sint Maarten and TWO, which is structured under a

Mutual Agreement set to expire in April 2027. The presentation detailed key financial

commitments made from 2021 to August 2024 across various sectors, including

financial management, public sector efficiency, taxation, economic development,

healthcare, education, and justice reforms.

PM Dr. Mercelina emphasized the significance of these measures, stating, “The Country

Package is not just about reforms—it is about securing a more resilient, efficient, and

future-ready Sint Maarten. We must ensure that every measure translates into tangible

improvements in the lives of our people.”

Several crucial projects were discussed, including the General Health Insurance,

General Health Registrar, Tax Legislation, and critical reforms in education, justice, and

economic development. The Prime Minister underscored the necessity of thorough

research before implementing reforms, a step that has been diligently pursued through

the development of Plans of Approach funded by TWO. With research findings now

available, the initiatives are shifting from planning to execution.

“Moving from research to implementation is a pivotal moment,” PM Dr. Mercelina noted.

“However, we must be mindful that successful implementation requires robust

government capacity. If we do not address our structural limitations, we risk stalling our

progress. Strengthening institutional capacity must be a top priority.”

The discussion also touched on the sustainability of these reforms beyond 2027 and the

evolving role of TWO in Sint Maarten’s development. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his

commitment to ensuring that reforms are not just initiated but successfully

institutionalized for long-term impact.

“We are laying the groundwork for a stronger, more efficient government,” PM Dr.

Mercelina concluded. “This is a defining moment for Sint Maarten, and we must seize

this opportunity to build a future that is fiscally responsible, socially inclusive, and

economically sustainable.”

Further discussions will continue to assess the progress of the Country Package

measures and evaluate the strategic direction of the collaboration between the

Government of Sint Maarten and TWO beyond 2027.