Regiline Sambo, Head of Youth Care at Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands(Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland)



On 1 March Regiline Sambo will officially take on a new role as Head of Youth Care

at Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN), after having served as acting

head for more than a year. Regiline has worked for well over 11 years at Youth

Care Caribbean Netherlands and during the last 6 years of this period she worked

in a managerial role. As head of Youth Care she will be responsible for the

implementation of youth policy and for foster care in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Regiline told us, “I feel a strong calling to contribute to the welfare of children and

young people on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This is a calling I have had from a

very young age, based on my belief that every child deserves a fair chance. It is also

the starting point for a commitment by me and my team to adopt a strategic

approach to improving and safeguarding the quality of youth care on the islands.

I also believe in the power of cooperation and teamwork. To me, cooperation means

creating a basis of support and capacity. I believe this to be crucial for the success of

the work we do. When it comes to supporting children and their parents or

guardians, comprehensive cooperation within and outside the youth care chain is

imperative. It is only by working together that we can create a healthy and

supportive environment in which children and young people on the islands can grow

up safely.”

Herbert Barnard, ZJCN director, responded to the appointment by saying, “I am

delighted with Regiline’s appointment. Regiline has been working in Youth Care for

well over a decade and has demonstrated an ability to assess complex and delicate

situations quickly and act effectively, with due consideration for all the parties

involved. The role of Head of Youth Care is a logical next step for her. I look forward

to working with her more intensively in the weeks and months to come.”

Youth Care Caribbean Netherlands is responsible for secondary outpatient care, the

implementation of child protection measures and juvenile probation, foster care and

assisted living.