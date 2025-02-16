Military assistance in search of Point Blanche prison in Sint Maarten

The Marine detachment on Sint Maarten from Defense in the Caribbean provided support on Wednesday, February 12 to the Sint Maarten Police Force during a search of the Point Blanche Penitentiary Institution. The purpose of this assistance was maintaining order within the prison and ensuring the safety of both staff and detainees.

Supporting civil authorities is one of the three main tasks of Defense in the Caribbean. The cooperation between Defense and the Sint Maarten Police Force emphasize the joint pursuit of a safe and stable environment within the Kingdom.