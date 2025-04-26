For Parents & Kids: Avoid standing near speakers to preventhearing loss

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), urges the population, especially adults, parents,

and guardians to be aware that exposure to loud music can

cause hearing damage, especially in young children, and as such

it is important to protect them from loud pitches, tones and in

general overly loud music.

Avoid these as much as possible and avoid standing in close

proximity of speakers of sound trucks.

Noise, like all sounds, is measured by the intensity and

frequency of the sound waves that hit the ear. The unit used to

measure the volume of sound is the decibel (dB). The greater

the number of decibels, the louder the noise and the more

harmful it is to the ears.

Environmental noise exposure, such as road traffic, aircraft

and/or sudden high-level noise, is associated with a range of

health outcomes in children.

Children demonstrate annoyance responses to noise, and noise

is also related to lower well-being and stress responses, such as

increased levels of adrenaline and noradrenaline.

Prolonged exposure can result in damage, which can be

irreversible, and parents and guardians are being advised to pay

attention to this during the Carnival parade.

Hearing loss may be mild, moderate, severe, or profound. It can

affect one ear or both ears and leads to difficulty in hearing

conversational speech or loud sounds.

CPS advises parents to monitor their children during Carnival

activities that they don’t stand near speakers with loud music as

this could be damaging to the child’s ear.

Take the following steps to minimize the risks and protect your

child from the physical and psychological effects of noise: Ensure

that he or she wears child-sized hearing protection, such as

earplugs or earmuffs, during noisy activities and events. Limit

the amount of time spent on noisy activities.

Instruct him or her to walk away from sources of loud noises.

Have your child’s hearing tested if he/she routinely participates

in noisy activities, such as playing an instrument or attending

musical activities or sporting events.