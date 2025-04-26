CPS Reminder: Wear lighted colored clothing and use mosquitorepellent to stop mosquitoes from biting





The Collective Preventive Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of

Public Health, Social Development and Labor, would like to remind the community to take action to protect themselves against mosquitoes.

CPS is therefore calling on the populace to wear light colored clothing at dusk, long sleeve shirts and pants; and use mosquito repellent to prevent being bitten by a mosquito that could possibly be carrying a mosquito borne disease.

Use mosquito repellent to prevent the mosquito from feeding (don’t let the mosquito bite you), discuss with your pharmacist on the best for you or family members.

Place screens on windows and doors to stop mosquitoes from entering and close doors and windows without screens.

While home, an option is to sleep under a mosquito net to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

An increase in the mosquito population puts residents at risk.

For information about dengue fever, zika and chikungunya prevention measures, and to report mosquito breeding sites, send an email to vector-control@sintmaartengov.org