Spring Memorandum: Measures to Support Purchasing Power in the Caribbean Netherlands, Help with Finding Suitable Work



In recent years, important steps have been taken to improve the standard of living

on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. To continue these efforts, the government set

aside €9.5 million per year at the end of last year to provide extra support for the

purchasing power of residents on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. In addition, the

government is allocating €4 million per year on a structural basis to improve

employment opportunities for people who are distanced from the labor market on

the islands. These plans are included in the Spring Memorandum published by the

government.

State Secretary Nobel (Participation and Integration): “Despite the difficult financial puzzle

the government had to solve, we remain mindful of the poverty issues on the islands and

continue our efforts to improve purchasing power on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.”

Purchasing power measures

The government is working to reduce the cost of living for all households by lowering utility

and internet costs. For example, the additional energy and drinking water subsidies for

households—which had ended on January 1 of this year—will be (partially) extended.

Households will also receive an additional internet subsidy worth $15 per connection per

month in both 2025 and 2026. The government recognizes the poverty challenges in the

Caribbean Netherlands. Therefore, as in previous years, low-income households may be

eligible for an annual energy allowance of $1,300 USD in 2025 and 2026. In addition, a

total of €1 million will be allocated over the next two years to local initiatives aimed at

combating child poverty.

In this way, the government is taking short-term measures to further strengthen the

standard of living on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. In addition, the government is

currently exploring options for an income-dependent child benefit. According to findings by

the Committee Social Minimum Caribbean Netherlands, families with children in particular

are in need of extra financial support. The government is structurally reserving €10.8

million for this benefit.

Support for people who are distanced from the labor market

The government is also making €4 million per year structurally available for people who are

distanced from the labor market on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This will ensure that

this group continues to receive support in finding suitable work, ideally with a regular

employer, and if not, in an adapted work environment. In previous years, the government

provided temporary funding for this. With this new measure, the provision is now being

made permanent.