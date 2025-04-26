CPS: Avoid getting dehydrated at Carnival festivities. Drink lotsof Water

Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluid than you take in. During warm
weather conditions you are very thirsty, and therefore it is very
important to drink lots of water.
Since it’s the Carnival season with the majority of activities
taking place outdoors including the grand parades etc., revellers
and onlookers will need to take extra precautions to prevent
dehydration.
When the normal water content of your body is reduced, it
upsets the balance of minerals (salts and sugars) in your body,
which affects the way it functions.
The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is advising the
community to make sure they drink lots of water during the
Carnival festive season and outdoor activities.
Dehydration is usually caused by not drinking enough fluids to
replace what we lose. The climate with respect to very hot days,
at the beach, the amount of physical exercise you are doing
(particularly in hot weather) and your diet can contribute to
dehydration.
Anyone can become dehydrated, but certain groups are
particularly at risk. These include: babies and infants – they have
a low body weight and are sensitive to even small amounts of
fluid loss; older people – they may be less aware that they are
becoming dehydrated and therefore need to keep drinking fluids;
people with a long-term health condition – such as diabetes or
alcoholism; and athletes – they can lose a large amount of body
fluid through sweat when exercising for long periods.
Water makes up over two-thirds of the healthy human body. It
lubricates the joints and eyes, aids digestion, flushes out waste
and toxins, and keeps the skin healthy.
Some of the early warning signs of dehydration include feeling
thirsty and lightheaded; a dry mouth; tiredness; having dark
coloured, strong-smelling urine; and passing urine less often
than usual.
A baby may be dehydrated if they: have a sunken soft spot
(fontanelle) on their head; have few or no tears when they cry;
have fewer wet nappies; and are drowsy.
The body is affected even when you lose a small amount of fluid.
CPS advises to drink lots of water to avoid becoming dehydrated.
Consult your physician if you think you or your child is
dehydrated.