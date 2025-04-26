KPSM Urges Public Cooperation with Traffic Measures Around Festival Village

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is reminding all motorists and road users to adhere to traffic
and parking regulations in and around the Festival Village and on Suoaliga Road during the ongoing
Carnival season.
KPSM has observed that many drivers are parking on both sides of Suoaliga Road, creating serious
disruptions to the free flow of traffic during events in the area. Motorists are therefore strongly urged
to avoid parking along Suoaliga Road to help maintain accessibility for emergency vehicles, public
transportation, and smooth traffic movement.
As an alternative, drivers are encouraged to make use of the parking lot next to the Government
Building, which provides safe and adequate parking within close walking distance to the Festival
Village.
In addition, police have received multiple complaints about large groups of scooters and motorcycle
riders using the walkway in front of the Festival Village as a parking area. This practice poses
significant dangers to pedestrians and will no longer be tolerated.
For the safety of the public entering and exiting the Festival Village, KPSM will begin active
enforcement against improper parking, including issuing fines and removing vehicles when necessary.