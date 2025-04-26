KPSM Urges Public Cooperation with Traffic Measures Around Festival Village



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is reminding all motorists and road users to adhere to traffic

and parking regulations in and around the Festival Village and on Suoaliga Road during the ongoing

Carnival season.

KPSM has observed that many drivers are parking on both sides of Suoaliga Road, creating serious

disruptions to the free flow of traffic during events in the area. Motorists are therefore strongly urged

to avoid parking along Suoaliga Road to help maintain accessibility for emergency vehicles, public

transportation, and smooth traffic movement.

As an alternative, drivers are encouraged to make use of the parking lot next to the Government

Building, which provides safe and adequate parking within close walking distance to the Festival

Village.

In addition, police have received multiple complaints about large groups of scooters and motorcycle

riders using the walkway in front of the Festival Village as a parking area. This practice poses

significant dangers to pedestrians and will no longer be tolerated.

For the safety of the public entering and exiting the Festival Village, KPSM will begin active

enforcement against improper parking, including issuing fines and removing vehicles when necessary.