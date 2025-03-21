Customs Officer Arrested for Involvement in Cross-Border Crimes



On the morning of March 19, 2025, members of the Pelican Team, specializing in the fight

against cross-border crimes, executed an operation at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

During the operation, a 50-year-old Customs Officer, identified by the initials M.M.M., was

arrested under suspicion of serious criminal activity.

The Customs Officer is suspected of being involved in the in-transit and export of illegal

substances. Additionally, the officer is believed to be part of a criminal organization, taking

bribes, misusing their position, and engaging in money laundering activities.

The arrest follows an ongoing investigation into illicit activities at the airport, and the suspect is

currently being held at the police station for questioning.

The Police Force of Sint-Maarten remains committed to maintaining the integrity of its

institutions and continues to work diligently in combating cross-border crime and corruption.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.