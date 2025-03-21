Featured

“Governor Baly receives long-awaited Governing program from URSM, DP, SAM, and PFP”

1 week ago
Pearl FM


Today, His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly received the Governing program from the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Soualiga Action Movement (SAM), and
Party for Progress (PFP). This program outlines the policy plans and priorities for the current governing term, following
the November 26, 2024, swearing-in and appointment ceremony. Present at the signing were Mr. Luc Mercelina (URSM Leader), Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams (DP Leader), Mr. Cecil Nicholas (SAM Deputy Leader), and Ms. Melissa Gumbs (PFP Leader). This governing program reflects the coalition’s commitment to addressing the challenges Sint Maarten faces and promotes the well-being of its citizens.

