Students of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) Receive Diplomas



Last Friday, the 31 st of January, the diploma presentation ceremony for the

class of students of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee took place on

Bonaire. The students were trained as General Investigating Officers for the

Caribbean Netherlands. The diploma ceremony marked the celebratory

conclusion of an intensive training program.

Ceremony

During a festive ceremony, a total of 13 students received their diplomas from

Colonel Willemijn Arends, Commanding Officer of the Training, Education,

and Knowledge Centre of the Kmar.

Among those present were Commanding Officer LTC Brigadier General Jos

Pieters, the head of Basic Police Care of the Caribbean Netherlands Police

Corps, Edwin van de Giessen, the Director of Rijksdienst Caribisch

Nederland, Tim Muller and the Brigade Commander of the Caribbean Region

Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Gerhard Smit.

Training Program

The students completed an intensive training period of around 9 months, with

the first three months spent in the Netherlands and the last six months on

Bonaire. This was the first time the training program was delivered partly in

the Netherlands and partly in the Caribbean.

Deployment

From now on, they will be deployed within the KMar Caribbean Brigade as

officers for border policing tasks on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The

arrival of these new colleagues is a very welcome addition to the current

workforce in the Caribbean Netherlands.