A tremendous turn out of the community to the Sint Maarten Librarybook sale event



The Sint Maarten Library first book sale event for 2025 took place on Saturday, February 1,

2025 was a success, many turned out with enthusiasm

We saw an incredible turnout, with readers of all ages discovering great books, a wide

selection of fiction, non-fiction, biographies, children’s books and magazines at bargain

prices. Proceeds from the sale will fund library programs aimed at enriching the

community’s educational and cultural experiences.

Book buyers expressed that it was a good thing to do on a Saturday. Ms. S. Richardson,

Head of Administration, stated it was a great turn out and was happy to see a lot of familiar

faces and well as first time buyers to the library book sale.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended, spread the word, and

contributed to making these events so memorable. Thank you for your incredible support.

Your love for books and commitment to literacy continue to inspire us!

The Sint Maarten Library has been a cornerstone of the Sint Maarten community since its

establishment, providing access to a vast array of resources and programs designed to

promote literacy and lifelong learning. The library is committed to serving the

informational, educational, and cultural needs of the public.

Stay connected for more exciting events at the Sint Maarten Library—we cannot wait to

welcome you back soon!