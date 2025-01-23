2025 Motor Vehicle Stickers Now Available

~ Residents Urged to Secure Their Stickers Before February 28, 2025, Deadline ~

Philipsburg – The Tax Administration of Sint Maarten is pleased to announce that the

distribution of the 2025 Motor Vehicle Stickers will officially begin on January 24, 2025.

To ensure an organized and efficient process, residents will receive their stickers

according to their designated vehicle category.

The distribution will occur in three stages. The first phase will begin on January 24,

2025, with the allocation of stickers to vehicles classified under the (M) category, lasting

for one week. The second phase will begin lasting one week on February 3, for

individuals with (P) category plates and all other vehicle classifications will begin on

February 10.

To obtain a sticker, residents must provide proof of payment, valid insurance and an

inspection card. Payments can be completed through three convenient methods: online

payment through credit or debit cards (excluding Maestro), bank transfers, or in person

payments with cash, maestro, or credit/debit cards.

Online payments through credit or debit cards can be made via

services.sintmaartengov.org. It is important to have your valid insurance, inspection,

and, if applicable, a bill of sale ready for upload during the online payment process.

Bank transfers can be made using the following details:

Windward Island Bank (WIB):

USD Account: 324800-05

Naf. Account: 324800-03

RBC Royal Bank:

USD Account: 8200000403930461

Naf. Account: 8200000005425048

For those opting to pay via Online Banking, it is essential to include your name and

vehicle plate number in the payment description. Once the transfer is completed,

receipts and stickers can be collected at the Receivers Office within three to five

working days, provided that your valid inspection and insurance documents are

presented.

Cash and Maestro payments can be made at the Receivers Office on Pond Island, and

Public Service Center (PSC) in Simpson Bay daily from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Please

note that only three transactions are allowed per person. To assist businesses and

families with more than three vehicles, we encourage you to submit proof of payment,

valid insurance and an inspection card in a sealed envelope at the Receivers Office,

including your name and contact number. This will allow us to schedule a pickup on a

designated date and time for a more streamlined process. The deadline to take

advantage of this service is February 17, 2025.

To enhance service accessibility, seniors aged 62 and older will be assisted at Window

Additionally, taxpayers are encouraged to park in the APS parking lot adjacent to the

Government Building for convenience when visiting the Receivers Office.

All residents should note that the final deadline to complete payments for the 2025

Motor Vehicle Stickers will be February 28, 2025.

For further details, individuals can contact the Receivers Office at 542-2143, 542-5300,

542-5304, or 542-3839, or reach out via email at Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

License Plate Designation Gasoline Nafls. Diesel Nafls.

M / P 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50*

SXM / MR / L / PAR 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50*

TAXI 275.00 + 12.50* 550.00 + 12.50*

R 300.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50*

BUS / G / T

35 passengers or less

275.00 + 12.50* 550.00 + 12.50*

BUS / G / T

35 passengers or more

1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50*

V-

Weight less than

3500 kg (7700 lbs)

275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50*

V-

Weight more than

3500 kg (7700 lbs)

1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50*

Z-

Weight more than

3500 kg (7700 lbs)

1250.00 + 12.50* 1250.00 + 12.50*

GAR 275.00 + 12.50* 750.00 + 12.50*

MF – Motorbike 200.00 + 12.50*

MF – Moped 50.00 + 12.50*

*Price of the QR Code Sticker.

*Price of Number Plates if applicable.

Please note that the price to reprint a QR Code Sticker is Nafls. 15.00