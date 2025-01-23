Legal Requirements for Motorcycle and Scooter Operation on Sint Maarten



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) take this opportunity to

inform the public of Sint Maarten of the specific requirements

for operating motorcycles and scooters legally on public roads

within Sint Maarten. These regulations apply to all vehicles,

whether registered on Sint Maarten or originating from the

French side of the island.

Legal Requirements for Motorcycles and Scooters

Possession of a Category A Driver’s License

o Operators must hold a valid Category A

driver’s license, which is designated for:

Motorcycles, with or without sidecars.

 Three-wheeled motor vehicles with an unladen

weight not exceeding 400 kg (900 lbs).

o Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to qualify for a Category A driver’s

license. Mandatory Valid Insurance

o All motorcycles and scooters must be covered by an active and valid insurance policy. Vehicle Inspection Certification

o Vehicles must possess a valid inspection card to confirm they meet the necessary

technical and safety standards. Payment of Road Tax

o The applicable road tax must be duly paid to the authorized tax offices on Sint

Maarten.

Regulations for Vehicles from the French Side

Operators of motorcycles and scooters registered on the French side of the island are required to

comply with the aforementioned conditions when driving on Sint Maarten’s roads.

KPSM would also like to emphasizes the critical importance of wearing safety helmets for all

motorcycle and scooter riders.

Mandatory Helmet Use

Requirement

o All riders and passengers of motorcycles and scooters must wear a properly fitted and

approved safety helmet while operating or riding on public roads. Enforcement

o Failure to wear a safety helmet can result in fines or other penalties.

o Police officers will actively monitor compliance to ensure the safety of all road users.

The use of helmets significantly reduces the risk of head injuries and fatalities in

accidents.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will enforce these regulations rigorously. Operators found in violation

risk the confiscation of their vehicles. These measures aim to enhance road safety and ensure

compliance with local traffic laws.

KPSM urges all residents and visitors to cooperate by adhering to these legal requirements, thereby

fostering a safer and more orderly road environment for everyone.