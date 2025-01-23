Saba Tourism Bureau Celebrates Milestone Achievement as Major Television Network

Films on the Island

Popular global television show, Shark Week, to feature Saba in 2025

The STB is delighted to welcome and host multinational mass media company, Warner Bros. Discovery, well known for its namesake Discovery Channel network. The production company is on island over the next week filming a segment for the widely watched Shark Week slated to air in July of this year. While the popular series first aired over 35+years ago and has showcased multiple Caribbean destinations, this is the first time they visit and focus on Saba, its impressive underwater ecosystem, and naturally, their main focus, tiger sharks.

The production team has been working hand in hand with the STB, Saba National Marine Park, and Saba

Conservation Foundation to ensure the show reflects accurate and scientific information regarding the

efforts spearheaded by these important organizations. Saba Conservation Foundation’s Kai Wulf and

Ayumi Izioka, were vital in driving interest from Shark Week as their in-depth knowledge of everything

from the seasonality of tiger sharks to acoustic tagging in the region kept the conversation compelling.

This partnership is a direct result of efforts between the STB and the destination’s North American PR

agency of record, Diamond Public Relations, who first began conversations surrounding this opportunity

in May 2023 and secured a visit to the island in November of the same year with TV journalist and Shark

Week host, Kinga Philipps. During that visit Phillips also filmed a widely watched segment about Saba

that was broadcast on the major news network, KTLA. Fourteen months later, the Saba Tourism Bureau

was happy to welcome Kinga back, along with the additional cast and crew for a week of above and

below water exploration of the island.

The Saba Tourist Bureau thanks all the partners that made this week successful.