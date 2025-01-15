CPS calls on Women to be informed about Cervical Cancer



Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the

vagina).

Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection

with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely

common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and

cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical

cancer in women.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women

globally with an estimated 660,000+ cases and over 350,000

deaths in 2022.

Cervical cancer can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage and

treated promptly. A vaccination against HPV and screening and

treatment of pre-cancer lesions are effective ways to prevent

cervical cancer, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) said on

Wednesday.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection which can affect

the skin, genital area, and throat. Almost all sexually active

people will be infected at some point in their lives, usually

without symptoms. In most cases the immune system clears HPV

from the body. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV can cause

abnormal cells to develop, which go on to become cancer.

Persistent HPV infection of the cervix (the lower part of the

uterus or womb, which opens into the vagina – also called the

birth canal) if left untreated, causes 95% of cervical cancers.

Typically, it takes 15–20 years for abnormal cells to become

cancer, but in women with weakened immune systems, such as

untreated HIV, this process can be faster and take five to 10

years.

Risk factors for cancer progression include the HPV type,

immune status, the presence of other sexually transmitted

infections, number of births, young age at first pregnancy,

hormonal contraceptive use, and smoking.

Being vaccinated at age nine to 14 years is a very effective way

to prevent HPV infection, cervical cancer and other HPV-related

cancers.

Screening from the age of 30 (25 years in women living with

HIV) can detect cervical disease, which when treated, also

prevents cervical cancer.

At any age with symptoms or concerns, early detection followed

by prompt quality treatment can cure cervical cancer.

For more information, check with your house doctor or call CPS

at 914. Your cervical health is our business, and we want to

make sure that you stay and remain healthy.

Cervical health awareness is one of CPSs annual calendar of

observances where information is shared with the community.