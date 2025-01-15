CPS calls on Women to be informed about Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the
vagina).
Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection
with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely
common virus transmitted through sexual contact.
Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and
cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical
cancer in women.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women
globally with an estimated 660,000+ cases and over 350,000
deaths in 2022.
Cervical cancer can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage and
treated promptly. A vaccination against HPV and screening and
treatment of pre-cancer lesions are effective ways to prevent
cervical cancer, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) said on
Wednesday.
HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection which can affect
the skin, genital area, and throat. Almost all sexually active
people will be infected at some point in their lives, usually
without symptoms. In most cases the immune system clears HPV
from the body. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV can cause
abnormal cells to develop, which go on to become cancer.
Persistent HPV infection of the cervix (the lower part of the
uterus or womb, which opens into the vagina – also called the
birth canal) if left untreated, causes 95% of cervical cancers.
Typically, it takes 15–20 years for abnormal cells to become
cancer, but in women with weakened immune systems, such as
untreated HIV, this process can be faster and take five to 10
years.
Risk factors for cancer progression include the HPV type,
immune status, the presence of other sexually transmitted
infections, number of births, young age at first pregnancy,
hormonal contraceptive use, and smoking.
Being vaccinated at age nine to 14 years is a very effective way
to prevent HPV infection, cervical cancer and other HPV-related
cancers.
Screening from the age of 30 (25 years in women living with
HIV) can detect cervical disease, which when treated, also
prevents cervical cancer.
At any age with symptoms or concerns, early detection followed
by prompt quality treatment can cure cervical cancer.
For more information, check with your house doctor or call CPS
at 914. Your cervical health is our business, and we want to
make sure that you stay and remain healthy.
Cervical health awareness is one of CPSs annual calendar of
observances where information is shared with the community.