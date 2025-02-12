KPSM investigates incident of use of force by officers during arrest



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) acknowledges concerns raised regarding two

separate incidents where force have been used by officers. These incidents, which took place last

week, are currently under investigation by KPSM’s Internal Affairs division in collaboration with the

Prosecutor’s Office.

The police force remains committed to upholding professional standards and ensuring that all actions

taken by officers align with the law and proper policing procedures. Any necessary measures will be

implemented based on the findings of these investigations.