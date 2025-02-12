KPSM investigates incident of use of force by officers during arrest

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) acknowledges concerns raised regarding two
separate incidents where force have been used by officers. These incidents, which took place last
week, are currently under investigation by KPSM’s Internal Affairs division in collaboration with the
Prosecutor’s Office.
The police force remains committed to upholding professional standards and ensuring that all actions
taken by officers align with the law and proper policing procedures. Any necessary measures will be
implemented based on the findings of these investigations.