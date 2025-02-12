KPSM investigates incident of use of force by officers during arrest

C&W Communications makes call for ‘Safer Internet’
- Caribbean’s leading telecom provider joins global community in celebrating Safer Internet
Day
MIAMI, Florida (February 11, 2025) – C&W Communications, the operators of Flow,
Flow Business, C&W Business and BTC, is proud to join the global community in
celebrating Safer Internet Day under the theme “Too Good to Be True? Protecting
Yourself and Others from Scams Online.”
Safer Internet Day is an international initiative promoting a safer, more responsible, and
inclusive digital world, and this year’s theme highlights the importance of staying vigilant
and proactive against the growing threat of cyber scams.
With a 43% increase in cyberattacks across the Caribbean and Latin America since
2021, protecting against cybercrime has never been more critical. Research indicates
that one in twenty-three organizations in the region is impacted by cyber threats weekly.
“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. As the Caribbean’s leading
telecommunications provider, we are committed to informing, advising, and educating
stakeholders about online safety,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, C&W
Communications.
Globally, 71.1 million people on average fall victim to cybercrimes each year with the
top five types of cybercrime being extortion, identity theft, personal data breach, non-
payment for products and services, and phishing attacks.
“As a key enabler of digital transformation across the region, C&W Communications is
committed to equipping its customers, employees, and communities with the tools and
knowledge they need to navigate the internet safely. We are proud to continue
championing the cause of safer internet practices by partnering with schools,
communities, and senior citizen groups to spread awareness about online security,”
added Smidts.
In partnership with parent company Liberty Latin America (LLA), C&W Communications
has launched several initiatives to mark Safer Internet Day with a range of education
and awareness campaigns designed to reach the youngest and oldest internet users.
The company has also partnered with schools and community groups to deliver
sessions focused on recognising online scams, securing personal information, and
promoting digital literacy. On St. Maarten the Flow team challenged customers in-store
and online to Internet Safety Quizzes to bring introduce some fun into learning about the
important topic.
Felipe Ruiz, VP, Information Security, and CISO, Liberty Latin America commented, “As
a leading connectivity provider in the region, it is our responsibility to help make the
internet and digital technologies safer for everyone. That’s why, every year on Safer
Internet Day, we take a moment to reflect on our efforts to keep our communities safe.
A key part is raising awareness about potential risks and sharing best practices. This
year we’re sharing resources to help you, your family, your business, and everyone in
your community stay safe online. Through understanding, we grow stronger and
together, we can make the internet a better place.”