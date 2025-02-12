KPSM investigates incident of use of force by officers during arrest

C&W Communications makes call for ‘Safer Internet’

Caribbean’s leading telecom provider joins global community in celebrating Safer Internet

Day

MIAMI, Florida (February 11, 2025) – C&W Communications, the operators of Flow,

Flow Business, C&W Business and BTC, is proud to join the global community in

celebrating Safer Internet Day under the theme “Too Good to Be True? Protecting

Yourself and Others from Scams Online.”

Safer Internet Day is an international initiative promoting a safer, more responsible, and

inclusive digital world, and this year’s theme highlights the importance of staying vigilant

and proactive against the growing threat of cyber scams.

With a 43% increase in cyberattacks across the Caribbean and Latin America since

2021, protecting against cybercrime has never been more critical. Research indicates

that one in twenty-three organizations in the region is impacted by cyber threats weekly.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. As the Caribbean’s leading

telecommunications provider, we are committed to informing, advising, and educating

stakeholders about online safety,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, C&W

Communications.

Globally, 71.1 million people on average fall victim to cybercrimes each year with the

top five types of cybercrime being extortion, identity theft, personal data breach, non-

payment for products and services, and phishing attacks.

“As a key enabler of digital transformation across the region, C&W Communications is

committed to equipping its customers, employees, and communities with the tools and

knowledge they need to navigate the internet safely. We are proud to continue

championing the cause of safer internet practices by partnering with schools,

communities, and senior citizen groups to spread awareness about online security,”

added Smidts.

In partnership with parent company Liberty Latin America (LLA), C&W Communications

has launched several initiatives to mark Safer Internet Day with a range of education

and awareness campaigns designed to reach the youngest and oldest internet users.

The company has also partnered with schools and community groups to deliver

sessions focused on recognising online scams, securing personal information, and

promoting digital literacy. On St. Maarten the Flow team challenged customers in-store

and online to Internet Safety Quizzes to bring introduce some fun into learning about the

important topic.

Felipe Ruiz, VP, Information Security, and CISO, Liberty Latin America commented, “As

a leading connectivity provider in the region, it is our responsibility to help make the

internet and digital technologies safer for everyone. That’s why, every year on Safer

Internet Day, we take a moment to reflect on our efforts to keep our communities safe.

A key part is raising awareness about potential risks and sharing best practices. This

year we’re sharing resources to help you, your family, your business, and everyone in

your community stay safe online. Through understanding, we grow stronger and

together, we can make the internet a better place.”