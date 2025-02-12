Featured

KPSM Strengthens Leadership with Advanced Training for Team Leaders

3 days ago
Pearl FM


The police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remains committed to the continuous development and
professional growth of its personnel. As part of this commitment, a specialized leadership training
program commenced on Monday, February 10, 2025, aimed at enhancing the skills of several team
leaders within the organization.
This training focuses on crucial aspects such as operational planning, coordination, and effective
management of police officers under their leadership. Additionally, the program emphasizes the
importance of human resource management, ensuring that team leaders are well-equipped to support
and guide their personnel effectively.
KPSM understands that strong leadership is essential in maintaining an efficient and professional
police force. By keeping its personnel up to date with the latest leadership techniques, the
organization continues to improve its operational capabilities and service to the community.

The management of KPSM extends its best wishes to all participating team leaders and looks forward
to the positive impact these training programs will have on the force and the safety of Sint Maarten.

