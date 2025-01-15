Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Responds to School Bus Incident



The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport is aware of a recent incident involving

a student and a school bus driver that occurred on January 14, 2025. Videos circulating on

social media capture a physical altercation between the two individuals, with bystanders

seen attempting to de-escalate the situation.

The Minister has expressed deep concern regarding the incident and has directed the

Department of Education to launch a thorough investigation to uncover the facts

surrounding this matter, in collaboration with the Youth and Morals Department of Korps

Politie Sint Maarten.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all members of the education

system. We urge everyone to remain calm and refrain from speculation while the

investigation is conducted,” said the Minister.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of allowing the investigative process to proceed

without interference. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Minister extends gratitude to the public for their understanding and patience during this

time. Any findings and recommendations will be handled in accordance with established

policies and procedures to ensure accountability and maintain trust within the education

system.