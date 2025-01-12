CRICKET WEST INDIES ANNOUNCES WEST INDIES CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 SCHEDULE

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the schedule for the West Indies Championship 2025 which continues the eight-team format introduced in 2024.

There will be several innovations in the upcoming edition of the West Indies Championship including the return of first innings points in drawn matches, the use of Kookaburra balls for two rounds and at least one pink ball day/night fixture per team.

Teams will be battling for the prestigious Headley Weekes Trophy and an attractive prize purse of US$250,000 for the champions and US$100,000 for the runners-up.

Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach receives last year’s winning trophy and cheque from Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow.

