CPS: Staying safe this Summer. Stay Hydrated, Apply Sunscreenand be Mindful of Swimming Safety

With schools now closed and the summer holiday season well underway, the Collective
Prevention Service (CPS) would like to offer some safety wellness
tips to ensure a safe and healthy beach or pool day.
Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water. Apply sunscreen with Sun
Protection Factor (SPF) 30 or higher every two hours in order to
protect your skin from getting damaged.
Prevent accidental drowning by not being caught off guard by
being mindful of swimming safety measures. One of the biggest
risks is when people become too relaxed or get distracted.
CPS Section Youth Health Care from the Ministry of Public Health,
Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) is calling on
parents, guardians and all others who plan to visit our beaches,
and those making use of swimming pools, to remain vigilant for
the summer holiday season as potential hazards are entirely
preventable.
Globally, the highest drowning rates occur among children aged
1-4 years, followed by children aged 5-9 years.
Always ensure children are constantly supervised by a responsible
adult when around water: whether near a beach, swimming pool
or bathtub, adult supervision is necessary to ensure that children
can enjoy water safely. It is critical for supervising adults to
remain vigilant and avoid distractions so that they can respond
quickly if a child needs help.
The six interventions are: train bystanders in safe rescue and
resuscitation; install barriers controlling access to water; provide
safe places away from water for pre-school children with capable
childcare; and teach school-age children basic swimming, water
safety and safe rescue skills.
Learning basic swimming and water safety skills greatly reduces
the risk of drowning. This is particularly important for children
aged six (6) years and above. Not only is swimming a skill for life,
but it is also a great way to stay fit and active.
It is important to drink water regularly even when not feeling
thirsty. Drink water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.
As mentioned before, use sunscreen with a high SPF. You can
also wear protective clothing such as hats and Ultraviolet (UV)
protective clothing which offers additional protection from the
sun’s harmful rays.
Seek shade and take breaks from direct sunlight. Protect your
eyes by wearing sunglasses that block UV rays. Use lip balm with
SPF to protect your lips from sunburn.