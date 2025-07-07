Parliament commemorates International Day of Parliamentarism with a Celebratory Evening. 

The Parliament of Sint Maarten under the leadership of President
of Parliament, the Hon. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, hosted a
Celebratory Evening in commemoration of the International Day
of Parliamentarism, on Monday, June 30, 2025, for all current
Members of Parliament, all former Members of Parliament, several
dignitaries including the Governor, the President of the Collectivity
of Saint-Martin, the Presidents of the Parliaments of Aruba and
Curacao, and representatives of the High Councils.
The evening commenced with the Sint Maarten Song performed
by Elysian, followed by the opening prayer by Apostle Orlando
Wilson.
The Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Mr. Rolando Tobias,
then invited Ms. Tamara Groenveldt to perform her poem titled:
the Parliament Pelican, composed specially for this event. This
was followed by the Address of the President of Parliament, Mrs.
Wescot-Williams, who acknowledged the strides Sint Maarten’s
Parliament has made since 2010 but also pointed candidly to the
challenges that continue to undermine public trust. She urged
Members of Parliament and the wider public to focus on building
systems that protect the voice of the people and support long-
term national development.
The President’s Address was followed by a presentation by two
Group 5 students, Letha Lucas and Jonathan Lake, of the
Methodist Agogic Center – John A. Gumbs Campus, who
presented their papers on “How can we fix education in Sint
Maarten?” They then presented all papers from their classmates
to the President of Parliament.
The Keynote Address of the evening was presented by Attorney
at Law and former Chairman of the Central Voting Bureau, Mr.
Jason Rogers, LL.M, who asked to commit ourselves to a path of
inclusivity, stability, reform, modernization, and cooperation,
ensuring that our parliamentary democracy not only endures but
thrives, ultimately serving the best interests of the people of Sint
Maarten.
Mr. Rogers recommended that we promote diversity by actively
seeking to include all Sint Maarteners in our political discourse
and representation. We invest in education by developing
programs that educate citizens about parliamentary democracy
and encourage civic engagement from a young age. We embrace
Technological Advancements by implementing digital solutions
that enhance transparency, foster public engagement, and
streamline parliamentary processes. We encourage Open
Dialogue to facilitate discussions on the effectiveness of our
parliamentary system and consider reforms that reflect our
unique societal needs.
Attendees were also entertained by the reigning Junior Calypso
King, King Jojo, which was followed by a Toast by the President of
Parliament in honor of the 2025 International Day of
Parliamentarism.
Thereafter, the Presidium of Parliament, consisting of the
President of Parliament, 1st Vice President, the Hon. Sjamira D.M.
Roseburg, and 2nd Vice President, the Hon. Ludmila N.L. de
Weever, honored three persons and two institutions as “The
Bearers of Our Democratic State”. These persons or institutions
have or continue to advance democracy, education, and civic
awareness in service to the people of Sint Maarten.
The late Mr. Louis L. Duzanson was honored for his life of service,
passion, and purpose. His quiet strength, institutional wisdom,
and unwavering integrity made him a cornerstone of public life in
Sint Maarten for over four decades; a living archive of our island’s
political and administrative evolution.
Drs. Eugene B. Holiday was honored for his constitutional
stewardship, principled leadership, and his unwavering devotion
to public service. As the first Governor of the country, Sint
Maarten, he guided our nation through its formative years.
In retirement, he turned his insights into a written legacy,
publishing Nation Building: Our Challenges, Resilience, and
Responsibility in 2023.
Dr. Julio R. Romney was honored for his deep commitment to
civic education, institutional integrity, and informed democratic
participation. He continues to propose electoral reform measures
grounded in democratic fairness, transparency, and
accountability.
The University of St. Martin was honored for its role as an
institution that places knowledge at the service of the binational
community and the region, contributing to the island’s socio-
economic development and sustainable living. The University does
this, inter alia, as our foundation for thinking, history, and
academics, with its course: St. Martin History and Cultural
Heritage.
The St. Maarten Youth Council Association was honored for its
decades of service and continuing to influence, teach, and guide
our youth to eventually be able to take up (political) positions
here in Sint Maarten.
The evening culminated with a social during which former and
current Members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, along with
parliamentary staff, other dignitaries, and guests, took the
opportunity to socialize, and in some cases, reconnect.
This was the first event/ project of Parliament leading up to the
15th Anniversary of Country Sint Maarten and the 15 years of
existence of the Parliament of Sint Maarten.