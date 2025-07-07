Parliament commemorates International Day of Parliamentarism with a Celebratory Evening. 



The Parliament of Sint Maarten under the leadership of President

of Parliament, the Hon. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, hosted a

Celebratory Evening in commemoration of the International Day

of Parliamentarism, on Monday, June 30, 2025, for all current

Members of Parliament, all former Members of Parliament, several

dignitaries including the Governor, the President of the Collectivity

of Saint-Martin, the Presidents of the Parliaments of Aruba and

Curacao, and representatives of the High Councils.

The evening commenced with the Sint Maarten Song performed

by Elysian, followed by the opening prayer by Apostle Orlando

Wilson.

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Mr. Rolando Tobias,

then invited Ms. Tamara Groenveldt to perform her poem titled:

the Parliament Pelican, composed specially for this event. This

was followed by the Address of the President of Parliament, Mrs.

Wescot-Williams, who acknowledged the strides Sint Maarten’s

Parliament has made since 2010 but also pointed candidly to the

challenges that continue to undermine public trust. She urged

Members of Parliament and the wider public to focus on building

systems that protect the voice of the people and support long-

term national development.



The President’s Address was followed by a presentation by two

Group 5 students, Letha Lucas and Jonathan Lake, of the

Methodist Agogic Center – John A. Gumbs Campus, who

presented their papers on “How can we fix education in Sint

Maarten?” They then presented all papers from their classmates

to the President of Parliament.

The Keynote Address of the evening was presented by Attorney

at Law and former Chairman of the Central Voting Bureau, Mr.

Jason Rogers, LL.M, who asked to commit ourselves to a path of

inclusivity, stability, reform, modernization, and cooperation,

ensuring that our parliamentary democracy not only endures but

thrives, ultimately serving the best interests of the people of Sint

Maarten.

Mr. Rogers recommended that we promote diversity by actively

seeking to include all Sint Maarteners in our political discourse

and representation. We invest in education by developing

programs that educate citizens about parliamentary democracy

and encourage civic engagement from a young age. We embrace

Technological Advancements by implementing digital solutions

that enhance transparency, foster public engagement, and

streamline parliamentary processes. We encourage Open

Dialogue to facilitate discussions on the effectiveness of our

parliamentary system and consider reforms that reflect our

unique societal needs.

Attendees were also entertained by the reigning Junior Calypso

King, King Jojo, which was followed by a Toast by the President of

Parliament in honor of the 2025 International Day of

Parliamentarism.



Thereafter, the Presidium of Parliament, consisting of the

President of Parliament, 1st Vice President, the Hon. Sjamira D.M.

Roseburg, and 2nd Vice President, the Hon. Ludmila N.L. de

Weever, honored three persons and two institutions as “The

Bearers of Our Democratic State”. These persons or institutions

have or continue to advance democracy, education, and civic

awareness in service to the people of Sint Maarten.

The late Mr. Louis L. Duzanson was honored for his life of service,

passion, and purpose. His quiet strength, institutional wisdom,

and unwavering integrity made him a cornerstone of public life in

Sint Maarten for over four decades; a living archive of our island’s

political and administrative evolution.



Drs. Eugene B. Holiday was honored for his constitutional

stewardship, principled leadership, and his unwavering devotion

to public service. As the first Governor of the country, Sint

Maarten, he guided our nation through its formative years.

In retirement, he turned his insights into a written legacy,

publishing Nation Building: Our Challenges, Resilience, and

Responsibility in 2023.



Dr. Julio R. Romney was honored for his deep commitment to

civic education, institutional integrity, and informed democratic

participation. He continues to propose electoral reform measures

grounded in democratic fairness, transparency, and

accountability.

The University of St. Martin was honored for its role as an

institution that places knowledge at the service of the binational

community and the region, contributing to the island’s socio-

economic development and sustainable living. The University does

this, inter alia, as our foundation for thinking, history, and

academics, with its course: St. Martin History and Cultural

Heritage.



The St. Maarten Youth Council Association was honored for its

decades of service and continuing to influence, teach, and guide

our youth to eventually be able to take up (political) positions

here in Sint Maarten.



The evening culminated with a social during which former and

current Members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, along with

parliamentary staff, other dignitaries, and guests, took the

opportunity to socialize, and in some cases, reconnect.



This was the first event/ project of Parliament leading up to the

15th Anniversary of Country Sint Maarten and the 15 years of

existence of the Parliament of Sint Maarten.